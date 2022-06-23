The Royal Air Force to reveal the latest UAV capability updates at the UAV Technology Conference 2022

UAV Technology Conference 2022 - Gold Sponsors: Echodyne and Leonardo

SAE Media Group reports: Four key presenters from the UK have been announced to speak at the UAV Technology Conference in London, this September.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK's RG Mk1 “Protector” drone is expected to enter service with the Royal Air Force by 2024. Britain announced an $83 million deal to bring the first three Protector drones to the RAF fleet.

The world’s first certified medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle will support the RAF’s operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan. The drone’s advanced capabilities will aid Britain’s surveillance and strike missions. The Protector will significantly improve the RAF’s intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance capabilities, or ISTAR. *

As the Royal Air Force continues to advance their capabilities, there has never been a better time to attend the UAV Technology Conference, taking place on 26th-27th September 2022, in London, UK, to hear from senior UK military officials who will share updates on UAV development and integration.

The confirmed host nation briefings include:

• Air Commodore Simon Strasdin, ISTAR Force Commander, Royal Air Force, will present a keynote briefing on ‘Evolving the RAF's UAV Capabilities to Deliver Battle-Winning Knowledge and Effect to Battlefield Commanders’.

• Wing Commander Neil Hallett, PM Remote Piloted Air Systems Protector and Reaper, Royal Air Force, will present a keynote briefing on ‘The Future of the RAF's ISTAR Capability — The Protector UAV’.

• Colonel Paul Hughes, Chief Engineer and Type Airworthiness Authority, Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Delivery Team, DE&S, UK MoD, will present ‘The British Perspective to RPAS Certification and Safety Testing — Making way for the Protector RPAS’.

• Major Harry Mousley, SO2 ISTAR, Warfare Branch, Land Warfare Centre, Land Warfare Centre, British Army, will present ‘British Army UAS Tactical Capability and Operational Advantages’.

The two-day programme features an international line-up of speakers with briefings covering the most pressing topics in the industry and will explore the future vision for uncrewed capability development.

UAV Technology Conference

26-27 September 2022

London, UK

*Source: 19fortyfive.com

