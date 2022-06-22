Senate Bill 1289 Printer's Number 1803
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1785
PRINTER'S NO. 1803
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1289
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI,
FLYNN, FONTANA, MENSCH AND YUDICHAK, JUNE 16, 2022
SENATOR VOGEL, AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, AS AMENDED,
JUNE 22, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), entitled
"An act relating to dogs, regulating the keeping of dogs;
providing for the licensing of dogs and kennels; providing
for the protection of dogs and the detention and destruction
of dogs in certain cases; regulating the sale and
transportation of dogs; declaring dogs to be personal
property and the subject of theft; providing for the
abandonment of animals; providing for the assessment of
damages done to animals; providing for payment of damages by
the Commonwealth in certain cases and the liability of the
owner or keeper of dogs for such damages; imposing powers and
duties on certain State and local officers and employees;
providing penalties; and creating a Dog Law Restricted
Account," in short title and definitions, further providing
for definitions; in licenses, tags and kennels, further
providing for issuance of dog licenses, compensation, proof
required, deposit of funds, records, license sales, rules and
regulations, failure to comply, unlawful acts and penalty,
for applications for dog licenses, fees and penalties, for
kennels, providing for fee increases, further providing for
requirements for kennels, for revocation or refusal of kennel
licenses, for dogs temporarily in the Commonwealth and for
health certificates for importation; in dangerous dogs,
further providing for court proceedings, certificate of
registration and disposition, for requirements, for public
safety and penalties and for construction of article; in
injury to dogs, further providing for selling, bartering or
trading dogs; and, in enforcement and penalties, further
providing for enforcement and penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31