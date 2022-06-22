Submit Release
Senate Bill 1289 Printer's Number 1803

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1785

PRINTER'S NO. 1803

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1289

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI,

FLYNN, FONTANA, MENSCH AND YUDICHAK, JUNE 16, 2022

SENATOR VOGEL, AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, AS AMENDED,

JUNE 22, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), entitled

"An act relating to dogs, regulating the keeping of dogs;

providing for the licensing of dogs and kennels; providing

for the protection of dogs and the detention and destruction

of dogs in certain cases; regulating the sale and

transportation of dogs; declaring dogs to be personal

property and the subject of theft; providing for the

abandonment of animals; providing for the assessment of

damages done to animals; providing for payment of damages by

the Commonwealth in certain cases and the liability of the

owner or keeper of dogs for such damages; imposing powers and

duties on certain State and local officers and employees;

providing penalties; and creating a Dog Law Restricted

Account," in short title and definitions, further providing

for definitions; in licenses, tags and kennels, further

providing for issuance of dog licenses, compensation, proof

required, deposit of funds, records, license sales, rules and

regulations, failure to comply, unlawful acts and penalty,

for applications for dog licenses, fees and penalties, for

kennels, providing for fee increases, further providing for

requirements for kennels, for revocation or refusal of kennel

licenses, for dogs temporarily in the Commonwealth and for

health certificates for importation; in dangerous dogs,

further providing for court proceedings, certificate of

registration and disposition, for requirements, for public

safety and penalties and for construction of article; in

injury to dogs, further providing for selling, bartering or

trading dogs; and, in enforcement and penalties, further

providing for enforcement and penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

Senate Bill 1289 Printer's Number 1803

