Senate Bill 1167 Printer's Number 1808
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - Pennsylvania Securities Act of 1972.
(2) The term includes a service, whether performed
directly or indirectly, authorizing, processing, clearing,
settling, billing, transferring for deposit, transmitting,
delivering, instructing to be delivered, reconciling,
collecting or otherwise effectuating or facilitating the
payments of funds, where funds payments or funds are made or
transferred by any means, including by the use of credit
cards, debit cards or other access devices, accounts,
original or substitute checks or electronic funds transfers.
"Hemp." As defined under section 297A of the Agricultural
Marketing Act of 1946 (132 Stat. 4908, 7 U.S.C. § 1639o).
"Insurance service." A service authorized to be provided by
an insurer in this Commonwealth.
"Insurer." An entity or person authorized by the Insurance
Department to transact the business of insurance in this
Commonwealth or designated as an eligible surplus lines insurer
as defined in section 1602 of the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682,
No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921. The term
includes a person licensed by the Insurance Department to sell,
solicit or negotiate insurance, and that person's officers,
directors, agents and employees.
"Legitimate cannabis-related business." A person that
participates in any business or organized activity that involves
handling cannabis or a cannabis product, including cultivating,
producing, manufacturing, selling, transporting, displaying,
dispensing, distributing or purchasing cannabis or a cannabis
product in compliance with Federal law, the laws of this
Commonwealth or a law established by another state.
"Licensee." A person defined as a licensee by section 2 of
