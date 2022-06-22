Senate Bill 485 Printer's Number 1811
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 514
PRINTER'S NO. 1811
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
485
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY SCAVELLO, STEFANO, YUDICHAK, PITTMAN, PHILLIPS-
HILL, ARGALL AND BARTOLOTTA, APRIL 8, 2021
SENATOR TOMLINSON, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL
LICENSURE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 22, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 10, 1975 (P.L.383, No.110), entitled
"An act relating to the practice of physical therapy,"
further providing for definitions, for powers and duties of
board, for continuing education, for practice of physical
therapy and for physical therapist assistant, education and
examination, scope of duties and certification.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "certificate of authorization"
and "physical therapy" in section 2 of the act of October 10,
1975 (P.L.383, No.110), known as the Physical Therapy Practice
Act, are amended and the section is amended by adding a
definition to read:
Section 2. Definitions.--The following definitions shall
apply, when used in this act, unless otherwise expressed
