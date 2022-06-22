Senate Bill 485 Printer's Number 1811

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 514

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

485

2021

INTRODUCED BY SCAVELLO, STEFANO, YUDICHAK, PITTMAN, PHILLIPS-

HILL, ARGALL AND BARTOLOTTA, APRIL 8, 2021

SENATOR TOMLINSON, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL

LICENSURE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 22, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 10, 1975 (P.L.383, No.110), entitled

"An act relating to the practice of physical therapy,"

further providing for definitions, for powers and duties of

board, for continuing education, for practice of physical

therapy and for physical therapist assistant, education and

examination, scope of duties and certification.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "certificate of authorization"

and "physical therapy" in section 2 of the act of October 10,

1975 (P.L.383, No.110), known as the Physical Therapy Practice

Act, are amended and the section is amended by adding a

definition to read:

Section 2. Definitions.--The following definitions shall

apply, when used in this act, unless otherwise expressed

