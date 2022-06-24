EMP Trust HR expands workforce hiring
We have made it extremely attractive for new talent to develop and get highly rewarded within the organization as we continue to expand globally”GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMP Trust HR, a leading Human Capital Management (HCM) provider with a Next-Generation employee onboarding platform, is eyeing significant workforce expansion. In the first five months of 2022, EMP Trust HR raised its headcount by 50 percent and expects to recruit more personnel to its existing talent pool.
— Ruby Joseph, Director of EMP Trust HR.
The majority of the growth will come in the Implementation, Quality & Assurance, and Software teams. Across various disciplines, team leaders, senior software engineers, and developers are needed or have been employed.
“We have seen a fast-expanding client base across domains where we are recognized as a market leader in 2021 and 2022 with remote work being a dominant factor for virtual employee onboarding which requires ongoing workforce investments.
The war of talent is real and we are very much focused on hiring quality candidates across our India and US offices. We have made it extremely attractive for new talent to develop and get highly rewarded within the organization as we continue to expand globally”, said Ruby Joseph, Director of EMP Trust HR.
Adding functional HR leaders, support staff, and technical engineers to its workforce across the company's verticals is a top priority to continue to grow the business.
The company has received multiple awards throughout the years, the most recent being recognized as an ADP Marketplace Platinum Partner and as a leader in four categories on G2's best software lists.
About EMP Trust HR:
EMP Trust is one of the fastest-growing SaaS platforms providing Human resource solutions for Hiring, Employee Onboarding, and Talent Management Software with + Enterprise and large customers and supports employee onboarding across 42+ countries. EMP TRUST HR provides multi-country employee onboarding that creates unique onboarding journeys with compliance tools for each country. Our tools allow companies to scale and hire workers while completing all required forms such as Form i-9 and E-Verify along with local tax and state-level notices.
To learn more about EMP Trust HR please visit: https://www.emptrust.com
Media Contact
Sharika Nair
Marketing Manager – Strategy & Partnerships
Sharika Nair
EMP Trust HR
+1 240-252-4007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other