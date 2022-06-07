Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,511 in the last 365 days.

MEET EMPTRUST HR AT THE SHRM ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND EXPOSITION

SHRM ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND EXPOSITION 2022

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From June 12th to 15th, 2022, EMP Trust HR will be exhibiting at Booth #4061 at the SHRM annual conference & exposition.

Come by the EMP Trust booth to meet our team and learn how our user-friendly employee onboarding solution can help you streamline your onboarding process. Attendees can schedule a free demonstration of our solution with one of our experts.

The SHRM Annual Conference and Expo is the world's largest gathering of HR professionals. Held in America’s “Big Easy,” New Orleans, Louisiana, the conference will be settled among the sound of jazz, lights of busy streets, and the smell of cajun cuisine.

The event will feature four days of peer-to-peer networking, motivational keynotes from top business and HR leaders, competency-based HR seminars, hands-on workshops, and curated content focused on some of HR's most pressing issues, such as diversity and inclusion, workplace culture, talent acquisition and retention, and more.

During the SHRM conference, get a sneak peek into EMP Trust's best-in-class products like remote onboarding, reboarding, Form I-9, and E-Verify. Our team can’t wait to see you there!

To register please visit the following link

https://www.emptrust.com/News_Events/shrm-annual-conference-exposition-2022.html

About EMP Trust HR:
EMP Trust is one of the fastest-growing SaaS platforms providing Human resource solutions for Hiring, Employee Onboarding, and Talent Management Software with over 650+ Enterprise and Large customers and supports employee onboarding across 42+ countries. They offer a comprehensive employee onboarding solution that can incorporate all HR required documents to be fully electronic; including Electronic Form I-9, Federal, State, City, and company-specific forms with an electronic signature capability.

To learn more about EMP Trust HR please visit: https://www.emptrust.com

Media Contact
Sharika Nair
Marketing Manager – Strategy & Partnerships

Sharika Nair
EMP Trust HR
+1 240-252-4007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

MEET EMPTRUST HR AT THE SHRM ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND EXPOSITION

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.