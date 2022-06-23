Mitra Innovation’s LowCodify Brand Wins the Outstanding Growth & Reliability Award from Creatio for the 2nd Year Running
Creatio is an important stakeholder for Mitra Innovation & LowCodify. It is quite gratifying to receive this award for a 2nd time. Thank you to Creatio for their unwavering support through the years.”CHICAGO, ILLNOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashok Suppiah, Co-Founder and Group CEO at Mitra was in Chicago to collect Creatio’s award for Outstanding Growth and Reliability for the second year running. It was a particularly enjoyable moment for Ashok to be able to collect this award in person following last year's travel restrictions. “Creatio is an important and cherished stakeholder for Mitra Innovation and LowCodify, and it is particularly gratifying to receive this award for a second time. The Mitra name stands for ‘trust and friendship’, and this award shines a light on our values as a company. Thank you to Alex Donchuk and Katherine Kostereva for their unwavering support through the years. Our team prioritises our customers’ needs, working tirelessly to make them successful. This Award is directly attributable to them for their outstanding achievements.”
— Dr Ashok Suppiah, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Mitra Group
Ashok was attending the event with Mitra Innovation CEO Chinthi Weerasinghe to launch miCPQ into the Creatio Marketplace. “We are excited to bring our low-code / no-code and CPQ expertise to the market to enable organisations to accelerate their sales cycle. miCPQ is capable of accelerating the speed of sales by approximately 30%. With our LowCodify accelerator we have built an end to end “configure, price and quote” product that can be rolled out across multiple industry verticals including BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution. The sales and operation teams are able to drastically reduce errors while maximising business value and enhancing the customer experience. Sharing common values of excellence, expertise and innovation, Mitra Innovation and Creatio are committed to empowering clients with intelligent platforms like miCPQ.”
With LowCodify having expanded its operations to over 25 customers globally, including several leading banks and telcos, we are committed to growing the business and the partnership with Creatio. “Mitra Innovation is one of the fastest-growing global partners in the Creatio partner community. It comes as no surprise that Mitra’s LowCodify took the award for Outstanding Growth and Reliability at the No-Code Days Event in Chicago. The corporate and enterprise segments have seen a significant boost last year because of our joint focus and this year we aim to surpass those achievements. Congratulations to Mitra on their win!” Alex Donchuk, SVP, Global Channels, Creatio.
About Mitra Innovation and LowCodify
Mitra Innovation, headquartered in the United Kingdom is a digital advancement company that helps its customers stay ahead by harnessing the power of digital and cloud technologies. LowCodify was created to bring together the power of the Creatio no-code platform with the digital transformation and system integration expertise of Mitra. LowCodify helps customers create new solutions at previously unattainable speeds as well as launch, scale, operate, and evolve them in life. More information can be found at www.mitrai.com and https://lowcodify.co.uk/
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in over 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.
