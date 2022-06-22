65 positive cases and 2965 persons followed-up in total

MACAU, June 22 - Date: 22 June Time: 9:00 am

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre informs the following:

Positive Cases: 65 positive cases

Confirmed Cases: 24 cases

Asymptomatic cases: 41 cases

Male: 20

Female: 45

Age range: 8 months to 89 years old

Persons in follow-up: 2965

Close contacts: 437

People with common track: 1655

Secondary close contacts: 261

General contacts: 61

Accompanying persons: 486

At present, epidemiological investigation is still ongoing, and itineraries of positive cases will be uploaded onto the Special Webpage against Epidemic for public reference.