65 positive cases and 2965 persons followed-up in total
MACAU, June 22 - Date: 22 June Time: 9:00 am
The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre informs the following:
Positive Cases: 65 positive cases
Confirmed Cases: 24 cases
Asymptomatic cases: 41 cases
Male: 20
Female: 45
Age range: 8 months to 89 years old
Persons in follow-up: 2965
Close contacts: 437
People with common track: 1655
Secondary close contacts: 261
General contacts: 61
Accompanying persons: 486
At present, epidemiological investigation is still ongoing, and itineraries of positive cases will be uploaded onto the Special Webpage against Epidemic for public reference.