Important notes for yellow health code holders travelling by taxi

MACAU, June 22 - To reduce the transmission risk of COVID-19 within the territory, yellow health code holders should not take public transport for collective use, such as buses and light rail. Should the concerned individuals need to travel by taxi, they must comply with the following guidelines:

  1. Yellow code holders who develop fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), diarrhoea or other respiratory symptoms should avoid taking any public transport, including taxi;
  2. Take the initiative to notify the taxi driver that they carry a yellow health code;
  3. If a “venue code” for recording Macao Health Code itineraries is displayed in the passenger compartment, scan the QR code and record the itinerary. If such code is not displayed, the interested party should record the route information, such as date and time, destination, and vehicle registration number;
  4. During the ride, wear a mask properly and do not eat inside the taxi;
  5. Avoid touching objects inside the taxi after touching your eyes, mouth and nose;
  6. Always keep your hands clean by using an alcohol-based handrub.

At the same time, taxi driver should observe the followings:

  1. When driving, keep the taxi windows open so that the air is well ventilated;
  2. Wear a mask properly while driving;
  3. Ensure that the Macao Health Code “venue code” is displayed inside the taxi, and encourage passengers to record their itinerary by using the Macao Health Code;
  4. Use, as much as possible, contactless payment methods;
  5. After transporting a passenger with yellow code, disinfect the passenger seats and frequently-touched surfaces, such as door handles and handrails;
  6. Keep hands clean by washing hands frequently with water and liquid soap or by using an alcohol-based handrub, replace the mask from time to time, and perform hand hygiene before touching the eyes, nose and mouth;
  7. Get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible and exercise self-health monitoring; if developing fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), diarrhoea or other respiratory symptoms, wear a mask and seek medical attention promptly.

