All residents in Macao are required to conduct one COVID-19 rapid antigen test within tomorrow (22 June); those who failed to receive rapid antigen test kits may visit a NAT station, health centre or health station for collection

MACAU, June 21 - The citywide nucleic acid test programme has been completed at 12:00 noon today (21 June). Having regard to the test results, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre decided to require all residents in Macao to conduct a COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) within tomorrow (22 June). People in key areas must test negative from the RAT before going out to take the nucleic acid test for key areas.

RAT test procedures, instructions on result reporting and important notes have been uploaded to the following link: https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/covidagtest/ch.aspx#clg21987.

Members of the public should perform the test and interpret the result by themselves according to the user manual of the RAT test kit, and then report the test result to the Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform (https://app.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/). Considering most residents are using RAT for the first time and may be unfamiliar with the reporting method, whether the result is reported this time does not affect the access permission of the user. However, those who fail to register the result on the online platform are requested to keep a record of the test result for future reference.

The reporting platform can also be accessed at the bottom of the “Macao Health Code” homepage.

If test result is positive, the health code will turn RED. If you have reported a positive result by mistake, please report again as soon as possible by selecting “negative result” and submitting a photo of the correct result, and then the health code will be displayed normally.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether you have fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, you should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) to Conde de S. Januario General Hospital for nucleic acid testing as soon as possible, in addition to reporting the result on the Macao Health Code.

Besides, individuals who failed to obtain the COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits for various reasons during the mass testing period may, between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm tomorrow (22 June), collect the test kits at a health centre, health station, or any NAT stations listed below, by completing a declaration certifying they have not collected any COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits during the citywide nucleic acid test period. People who have received the test kits earlier are not allowed to collect again.

General viral nucleic acid testing stations:

Kuok Kim (Pac On Ferry Terminal); Kuok Kim (Macao Forum); University Hospital; Nam Yue - FAOM (Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium); Hengqin Port; Nam Yue (Qingmao Port).

Viral nucleic acid testing stations for key areas:

Macao Pui Ching Middle School; Women’s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building; Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A; Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium - Hall A, 1/F.

Special care nucleic acid testing stations:

Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion B.

The Centre reminds that the sampling procedures of RAT test kits may vary slightly from one brand to another. Users are advised to read the kit instructions before use, and carry out the test accordingly. Members of the public should assist family members in need in reporting test result through the Macao Health Code.