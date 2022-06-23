Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.22.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Tyler Sadwith, 35, of Oakland, has been appointed Deputy Director, Behavioral Health at the California Department of Health Care Services, where he has been Assistant Deputy Director, Behavioral Health since 2021. Sadwith held several positions at Technical Assistance Collaborative Inc. from 2018 to 2021, including Senior Consultant and Senior Associate. He held several positions at Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services from 2011 to 2018, including Technical Director, Health Insurance Specialist and Contract Officer Representative. Sadwith was a Legal Assistant at Williams, Love, O’leary & Powers P.C. in 2010. He was a Member Services Representative at Commonwealth Care Alliance from 2005 to 2006. Sadwith is a member of the National Quality Forum Opioids and Behavioral Health Committee. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,004. Sadwith is a Democrat.

Danny Samuel, 49, of Santa Maria, has been appointed Warden at the California Men’s Colony, where he has been Acting Warden since 2021 and has served in several positions since 1997, including Chief Deputy Warden, Associate Warden, Classification and Parole Representative, Correctional Counselor and Correctional Officer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,024. Samuel is registered without party preference.

Heather Shirley, 44, of Bakersfield, has been appointed Warden at Wasco State Prison – Reception Center, where she has been Acting Warden since 2020 and Chief Deputy Warden from 2016 to 2020. Shirley was Associate Warden at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Division of Adult Institutions from 2015 to 2016. She held several positions at California State Prison, Solano between 2010 and 2015, including Associate Warden and Captain. Shirley also held several positions at the California Medical Facility from 2000 to 2010, including Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,024. Shirley is a Republican.

Susan Pelbath, 65, of Richmond, has been appointed Deputy Director, Specialized Services Division at the California Department of Rehabilitation. Pelbath has been an Administrator at the Orientation Center for the Blind at the California Department of Rehabilitation since 2020, where she has held several positions since 2015, including Staff Services Manager I at the Programs and Services Division, Senior Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor and Qualified Rehabilitation Professional. She was a Staff Services Analyst Service Coordinator at Blind Field Services in San Diego from 2014 to 2015. Pelbath was a Paraprofessional in Special Education at the Oceanside Unified School District from 1990 to 2004. She earned a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from San Diego State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $132,876. Pelbath is a Democrat.

Jeanette Quick, 39, of San Francisco, has been appointed General Counsel at the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Quick has been Head of Compliance and Public Policy and Head of Financial Services Legal at Gusto since 2019. She was Senior Counsel to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee for Senator Tim Johnson from 2011 to 2015 and for Senator Sherrod Brown from 2015 to 2016. She was Head of Compliance and Deputy General Counsel at Scratch from 2017 to 2019. Quick was Senior Attorney at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency from 2007 to 2011. Quick is an Eisenhower Fellow, Truman National Security Project Political Partner, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs New Leader and Robert J. Myers Fellow, U.S.-Spain Council Young Leader, member of the Pacific Council on International Policy, and member of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association. Quick is a member of the Board of Directors of Small Business Majority and Magic Theatre. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $187,164. Quick is a Democrat.

Diana Campos Antony, 54, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Inspector General of the Independent Office of Audits and Investigations at the California Department of Transportation. Antony has been Chief Deputy Director Inspector General of the Independent Office of Audits and Investigations at the California Department of Transportation since 2019 and was Acting Inspector General there from 2021 to 2022. Antony was an Audit Manager at the California Department of Finance from 1998 to 2019. She is a member of the Association of Inspectors General. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $158,628. Antony is registered without party preference.