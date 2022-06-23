Revival X Sneaker Cleaning Services Expands - HoodAntics CEO New Owner of REVIVAL X BROOKLYN

Submit Release
The Revival X brand has entered the next phase in expansion! HoodAntics LLC now adds “Owner of Revival X Brooklyn" to its portfolio.

In the Hood we work hard to play hard...Our goal is to make Revival X Brooklyn a one stop shop that keeps the Hood looking good from head to toe… The Hood is Gonna Love It!”
— HoodAntics CEO
USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HoodAntics CEO Now Owner of REVIVAL X BROOKLYN

The Revival X brand has entered the next phase in expansion! The premium sneaker cleaning service has teamed up with HoodAntics LLC to franchise Revival X Brooklyn! As a result of this franchise, HoodAntics LLC owned, operated and headquartered in Brooklyn NY can add to its portfolio “Owner of Revival X Brooklyn.” Pinned as streetwear fashion and boasting the catch phrase “The Hood is Gonna Love It,” HoodAntics in keeping with the goals of the Mount Vernon Westchester Revival X location, will continue to specialize in sneaker cleaning services but with the bonus of purchasing HoodAntics Apparel.

“Revival X Brooklyn is a natural procession into the next phase of HoodAntics” states a HoodAntics representative. As a 15-year clothing and apparel veteran, HoodAntics is not new to the fashion industry. The CEO started HoodAntics at the young age of 17 while still in High School. He continued to build out the brand while taking college courses to better understand the demands of the fashion industry. “In the Hood we work hard to play hard. HoodAntics streetwear is devoted to making sure we look good doing both. Adding a Sneaker Cleaning business ties it all together perfectly. Our goal is to make Revival X Brooklyn a one stop shop that keeps the Hood looking good from head to toe… The Hood is Gonna Love It!”

Revival X Brooklyn offers all the same premium sneaker cleaning services and expertise as the Mount Vernon Westchester location including the top-quality cleaning, deoxidation and customizing. The Revival X sneaker cleaning kit is also available to those who are more hands on and want to personally pamper their kicks. “This is a natural synergy” states Revival X Mount Vernon representative. “The Boroughs are the heart of streetwear fashion most especially sneakers. There have been numerous inquiries about expanding specifically to Brooklyn. We have full confidence that Revival X Brooklyn is going to surpass our expectation to lead the charge in growing the Revival X footprint.”

Revival X Brooklyn is located at 205 Patchen Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11233.
www.therevivalx.com

Medjine Ofori
Revival X
646-637-6417
email us here
