Revival X - A New Era of Sneaker Care
Don't Throw Out Those Old Sneakers Just Yet. Revival X Has the Ultimate Solution to Your Sneaker Care Needs.
Being well groomed from top to bottom has always been something I took pride in...That’s when the idea of creating a cleaning service for sneakers was born.””NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revival X sneaker cleaning service opened its first Brick and Mortar location in Mount Vernon NY in 2019. The initial plan was to create a space where sneakers can be dropped off for cleaning in the same manner someone would drop off clothes to be dry cleaned. When asked what sparked that idea owner Ohene Ofori responded “I come from a corporate environment where getting your shoes shined is equivalent to getting a new haircut. Being well groomed from top to bottom has always been something I took pride in. As I walked through the city, I gradually started noticing the corporate look fading and wingtips being replaced by sneakers. That’s when the idea of creating the same type of service for sneakers was born.”
— Ohene Ofori
Through research, it was soon realized that a new subculture had emerged with “sneakerheads” leading the charge. Sneakerheads as you may have guessed by the names speaks of individuals with a love for sneakers. Many are willing to pay premium prices for limited editions and high-end footwear. With any retail industry there must be a buyer and a seller. Young entrepreneurs have been born from this subculture creating a new business line where entrepreneurs will purchase sneakers at a low price with the intention of taking advantage of the market demand and reselling at a higher price. The creation of Revival X sneaker cleaning met the demands of both buyer and seller by both extending the life of a sneakerhead’s investment and adding more value to an entrepreneur’s investment.
Through growth Revival X has learned theoretically the upkeep of a sneaker is not much different from the upkeep of a home. Like a home, upkeep comes in many forms and it is not enough to simply keep it clean. As Revival X customers requested repaints, re-glue and de-oxidation (whitening or as they say, “Back to Icy!”) Revival X had to quickly expand its services and look to employ individuals with the right expertise to meet specific needs.
Finding the right Revival X Candidates was not a simple task. When asking the owner about the qualifications required to work in this industry the answer might surprise you. “Revival X is both committed to giving back to the community and creating jobs. Having the right expertise does not mean looking specifically for sneakerheads.” Mr. Ofori goes on to say “Revival X looks to hire individuals who are teachable, believe in attention to detail, have a strong work ethic and if there’s a love for sneakers, that’s a bonus! Ultimately, Revival X ended up with an eclectic team of adults, students, entrepreneurs and yes, sneakerheads. Each person hired with the intent of bringing their own perspective of the sneaker industry.”
Despite a very challenging 2020, growth came organically. Revival X listened to the feedback of customers and devoted time in figuring out how to best accommodate them. As a result, Revival X added drop off and pick up delivery services, contracted with dry cleaners as drop off locations and offered Airdrop options during the pandemic and continue to do so.
In monitoring the pulse of the industry, Revival X has positioned itself to meet any demand while still leaving room flexibility to grow and accommodate the needs of its customers. Stay tuned for more. This is the beginning of a new era of sneaker care.
For media inquiries contact: Medjine.Ofori@therevivalx.com
Medjine Ofori
Revival X
info@therevivalx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other