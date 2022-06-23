California Hunting Club to be Site of Major Solar Power Project
The goal is to capture excess solar power during peak daylight hours then discharge it to the grid in high-demand evening hours
It's an honor to work on this historic solar project to generate clean, renewable energy for years to come.”SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The owners of a hunting club in California's wine country have inked a deal for what’s hoped to be a $40 million solar and battery project to supply power to thousands of homes and businesses.
— Darius Anderson, Kenwood Investments
Kenwood Investments LLC and San Diego-based Luminia have signed a power purchase agreement with Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) to build a 11.6-megawatt photovoltaic system with 32 megawatt-hours of lithium-ion battery backup on 80 acres of Wing & Barrel Ranch, a hunting club and preserve, according to Darius Anderson, managing member and principal owner of Kenwood Investments, which owns the ranch.
“It is a great honor to partner with Luminia and SCP on this historic solar project for Sonoma County residents and stakeholders,” Anderson said. “I look forward to our project generating clean, renewable energy for years to come.”
“The Kenwood/Luminia project will be one of the largest in Sonoma County and will greatly contribute to the county’s renewable energy solutions,” he added.
Dale Vander Woude, chief investment officer of Luminia said “we built an excellent team with Kenwood and Darius Anderson to provide Sonoma County with its resource adequacy demand and long-term renewable goals and are excited to work with Darius and the Kenwood in the years ahead on this historic project.” Luminia, which helps finance and implement renewable energy and efficiency projects at commercial properties, is working with Kenwood to complete the project.
The goal of utility-scale battery energy storage systems is to capture excess solar power during peak daylight hours then discharge it to the grid in the high-demand evening hours. The storage units are typically sized to discharge over four or eight hours, so the 32 megawatt-hours could supply up to 8,000 homes for four hours, based on U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates of residential consumption in the West.
Sonoma Clean Power is a Santa Rosa-based non-for-profit community choice aggregation public agency that supplies Sonoma and Mendocino counties with 49% renewable and 93% carbon-free electricity via Pacific Gas & Electric lines. The proposed new system would supply SCP’s EverGreen program, which offers customers an upgrade to 100% renewable local power sources for another 2.5 cents per kilowatt-hour. A similar utility-scale battery project is in the works in Petaluma to supply SCP.
