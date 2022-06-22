Missing inmate returns on own

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-31)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov



June 22, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who disappeared from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) last week, has returned to the facility on his own. Gary Filip #70848 turned himself in at CCC-L earlier today. Authorities were notified on June 14 that he failed to return to the facility following a work assignment in the community.

Filip started his sentence on January 10, 2010. He was sentenced to 21 years and eight months to 37 years on charges out of Buffalo and Sarpy counties that include robbery, possession of oxycontin, use of a firearm to commit a felony and receiving stolen property. Filip has a parole eligibility date of January 13, 2023 and a tentative release date of September 14, 2030.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###