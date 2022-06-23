Godfather West Coast Hip Hop Alonzo Williams Honored At The Ultimate Black & White 8th Annual City of Angels Experience
Plus Comedian Scruncho Celebrity Birthday During BET Weekend
I am so excited! This production, I'm grateful to return from a 2 year hiatus to expand with the DP Brand by incorporating my own brand creations!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DP Entertainment Producer Darryl Pitts announces the 8th Annual City of Angels Experience “The Ultimate Black & White” theme during BET Weekend. For over 8 years, Pitt has created the ultimate experience: Red / black carpets, celebrities, birthdays, VIP exclusive, black culture icons honored and this year will not disappoint.
Friday, June 24th, 2022, deemed “The Godfather of West Coast Hip Hop, Alonzo Williams will be honored from friends, celebrities, and the DP- Etertainment Family.
Before there was N.W.A. there was the World Class Wreckin’ Cru. Although they had a revolving door of members back in the 80’s, key members included Dr. Dre, Michel’le, Alonzo Williams and DJ Yella.
AKA DJ Alonzo Williams, debuted the World Class Wreckin' Cru in his club Eve After Dark running nightclub performances, Williams’ opened the doors with Detroit-born Andre Manuel aka Unknown DJ directing the music program whose main influence derived from an east coast flavour, Soulsonic Force, Orbit and Scorpio.
Williams is known for putting Dr. Dre and Yella on leading them to become the original Mix Masters for KDAY. After being signed to CBS records Williams was asked if he had any other acts. After seeing Dre's cousin Jinx' group perform in a rap contest, a teenage group called C.I.A. (Cru' In Action) starring O'Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson, Dre’s cousin Tony “Sir Jinx”‘ Wheaton and Darrell “K-Dee”‘ Johnson, who with Dre would record a demo tape called “She's a Skag". Wreckin' Cru performed in various shows around L.A. including opening for New Edition as well as multiple shows promoted by Williams. The Wreckin Cru signed to CBS in 1986 along with CIA. After being released from CBS the WCWC went on to have their biggest hit ever "Turn off The Lights". WCWC was known as a dance and romance act with songs like Surgery, Juice, Cabbage Patch, Lovers and Turn Off The Lights. Williams is also credited with Alpine Village and Uncle Jim’s Army.
The Ultimate Black & White City of Angels Experience will host a star-studded birthday for celebrity comedian/actor Scruncho. Anthony McKinley, (better known as Scruncho) is known for being in movies such as "How High", "Budz House", "Easy Money" and more. As of Season 2, he was one of the cast members of the improv comedy show, Wild 'N Out on MTV. He later returned to the show in Season 15 on VH1.
The evening is hosted by Tyrone DuBose, radio personality, actor, voice artist, and television contributor. He is a daily contributor on The Sheryl Underwood Radio Show, and show contributor on the hour-long music documentary program, UNSUNG, that airs on TV One. Dubose is also a “Best Selling” Author releasing “The Four Seasons of R&B Music: My Top Ten Picks of Singers & Groups From the 1960s through the 1990s”.
The Ultimate Black & White City of Angels Experience takes place at The Fountain LA located at 2889 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006. Doors open at 8pm. Black Carpet from 8pm-10pm. The 2-level of complete ambiance will include food, hookah, sounds by DJ SB (main floor) and DJ Paradise (second floor). VIP tables w bottle service are avail but limited.
The "Black Carpet Experience" is produced by Entertainment Strategist, Producer and Entrepreneur KimiRhochelle founder of KRPR Media, llc, TheBossBabeStore.com (TBBS), Urban Lyfestyles Magazine, and soon The Bonnie Lou Foundation. Talents and media will receive VIP Swag Bags sponsored by TBBS.
"I am so excited! I've produced and marketed via DP Entertainment from the very begin as we honored Wendy Raquel Robinson. This production I'm grateful to return from a 2 year hiatus to expand with the DP Brand by incorporating my own brand creations!" states KimiRhochelle
About Darryl Pitts / DP Entertainment:
Darryl (DP) Pitts is a local Los Angeles promoter that established DP Entertainment in 1997. DP began his career in promoting by hosting gospel concerts that included well renowned gospel artists and ministers. Being a man of great integrity and extraordinary talent, DP gained momentum over the years and expanded his entertainment promotions to include all genres of musical concerts, comedy shows and event productions. Today, Darryl (DP) Pitts runs one of the most esteemed promotional entertainment companies on the West Coast
