Advanced Innovative Partners Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Tumor Targeted Radionuclide Therapy for Cancer
PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Innovative Partners “AIP”, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for cancer announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued approval of a patent. This a key achievement to the Company’s growing intellectual property (IP) portfolio using novel theranostics in targeted therapy.
Treating, diagnosing and staging cancers, in particular those overexpressing certain integrin receptors can give rise to breast, gastric, gastroesophageal, ovarian, pancreatic cancer and brain tumors, may be effective for late stage angiogenic and metastatic tumors. More specifically, the invention provides for Targeted Radionuclide Therapy (TRNT) with a compound of the invention having an integrin antagonist that targets specific tumor receptors, coupled with a radioisotope for use as the companion diagnostic.
The new issuance continues to expand the breadth and depth of our intellectual property portfolio, we have reached a major milestone being granted this patent” said Stanley Satz, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer of Advanced Innovative Partners. “We are pleased our application has been recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, providing vital intellectual property for AIP as a leading innovator in the development of theranostic drugs. In 2019, there were over 3.7 million women living with breast cancer in the United States.
About AIP
Advanced Innovative Partners is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on development diagnostics and companion therapeutics in; oncology, neurology, rare pediatric diseases, and medical countermeasures. True to our name our mission is to deliver transformative science to people with underserved medical needs, making a positive difference in their lives. The company’s robust nuclear medicine product portfolio includes specialty pharmaceuticals enabling personalized medicine.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that may involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial condition, timing for and outcomes of clinical results, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include terminology such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "contemplate," "intend," "target," "project," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms.
