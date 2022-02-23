Advanced Innovative Partners Receives Orphan Designation for Glioblastoma Multiform
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Innovative Partners is proud to announce that the Company received orphan drug designation of its proprietary drug for treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme. The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for AIP's proprietary radiopharmaceutical as a theranostic.
Glioblastoma is the most common lethal primary brain cancer with around 12,000 cases diagnosed in the United States each year. All glioblastomas are grade IV brain tumors, meaning they contain the most abnormal looking cells and are the most aggressive. GBMs account for approximately 14% of all primary brain and Central Nervous System (CNS) tumors and 50% of all malignant brain tumors. Despite standard treatments including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, GBM has a rapid progression and high mortality with a median survival less than 8 months and a five-year survival rate of 6.6%.
Alpha emitters associated with our peptidomimetic platform could meaningfully improve outcomes for patients battling this debilitating disease because of the angiogenesis properties of the theranostic and the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. Roseanne Satz, AIP’s Chief Executive Officer commented “We are very pleased to be contributing to the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiform.” Our αvβ3 integrin targeted adhesion complex (IAC) platform technology has high target affinity, increased biological half-life and treatment benefits. The TRT therapy combines tumor targeted radiolabeled alpha emitting Actinium-225 to selectively kill cancer cells, sparing nearby tissue and organs.
About AIP
Advanced Innovative Partners is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on development diagnostics and companion therapeutics in oncology, neurology, rare pediatric diseases, and medical countermeasures. True to our name our mission is to deliver transformative science to people with underserved medical needs, making a difference in their lives. The company’s robust nuclear medicine product portfolio includes specialty pharmaceuticals enabling personalized medicine. For additional information about AIP please visit www.advancedinnovativepartners.com
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial condition, timing for and outcomes of clinical results, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.
