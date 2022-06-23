Arizona College of Nursing Now Enrolling in Sarasota, Florida
Arizona College of Nursing announced today the opening of a new campus in Sarasota, Florida.
Nurses are essential to our healthcare system, and the need will only increase as Florida’s population grows”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College of Nursing announced today the opening of a new campus in Sarasota, Florida. This will be the 12th campus location for the college and the third campus in Florida. The Sarasota campus is located at 8043 Cooper Creek Blvd, Suite 107, University Park FL, and will serve students in the Sarasota metropolitan area who are interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
The state of Florida is facing a nursing shortage that may last for years. A recent study estimates a shortfall at more than 59,100 nurses by 2035. As many nurses age out of the profession, not enough nursing students are graduating to handle the need for medical care. The need for more nurses in Florida provides an excellent opportunity for future Nursing graduates. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Florida has the fourth-highest employment rate for registered nurses in the country.
Arizona College of Nursing aims to address the demand for qualified Registered Nurses (RN) in Florida by offering an accelerated program that provides students the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Nursing Degree (BSN) in three years, or less, with qualified transfer credit. Students will experience a mixture of classroom learning and hands-on training through simulation labs and clinical rotations. The college is accepting enrollments for its first cohort beginning in August 2022.
“Nurses are essential to our healthcare system, and the need will only increase as Florida’s population grows,” said Alexis Garruzzo, Arizona College of Nursing, Sarasota Campus, Executive Director of Academic Operations. “This is an exciting time to pursue a nursing career in Florida, and we are thrilled to open our Sarasota campus. Our accredited, career-focused, BSN program will prepare students for a fulfilling nursing career.”
Students at the campus will have the opportunity to receive individual attention and form relationships with faculty and staff. The Sarasota campus will also offer support services, including tutoring, open lab time, counseling services, career services, and opportunities to join student nursing associations.
For more information, please visit: https://www.arizonacollege.edu/sarasota-nursing-school/
About Arizona College of Nursing
