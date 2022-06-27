New Bitcoin ATM opens in Line Lexington, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrency
LINE LEXINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Line Lexington, PA. The new machine is located in "A-Plus" at Sunoco – Gas Station at 1501 Bethlehem Pike, Line Lexington, PA 18932 The Bitcoin ATM is placed at the front of the store, on the left of the entrance, next to the traditional ATM. The Bitcoin ATM is available to customers 24/7, and it’s servicing the entire Lehigh Valley, Delaware Valley as well as Bucks and Montgomery counties. You can buy or sell bitcoin on the machine for cash.
This Bitcoin ATM will allow citizens of Line Lexington to easily buy or sell bitcoin in their local convenient store. Transactions are instant and no pre registration is required. The entire process is done on the machine. For smaller transactions customers only need to bring their bitcoin wallet and cash. However, for larger transactions you might be asked to provide your ID for the transaction.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Line Lexington, Palmerton, Schnecksville, Hatfield, Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Line Lexington uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
