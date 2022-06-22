OSDE takes professional development ‘on the road’ for Oklahoma educators

OKLAHOMA CITY (June 22, 2022) – Registration spots are available for Oklahoma educators to attend a variety of free professional development sessions this summer presented by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) at its EngageOK on the Road conference.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister meets with students at a previous EngageOK on the Road summer education conference at Southmoore High School in Moore.

The traveling conference will be offered at seven public high schools across the state, beginning Monday, July 11, at Woodward High School, and concluding Wednesday, July 20 at Durant High School. Conference locations include:

Woodward High School – July 11

Elk City High School – July 12

Lawton High School – July 13

Southmoore High School – July 14

Jenks High School – July 18

McAlester High School – July 19

Durant High School – July 20

More than 100 sessions will be offered at each stop, including training on engaging students with technology, supporting student success, improving learning outcomes and subject-specific strategies.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister will open each conference by moderating a panel discussion with area high school students. 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson will present two sessions at each location: Creating a Connected Classroom and Engagement Strategies for the Secondary Classroom.

The conference is free for Oklahoma teachers, administrators and school staff.

View the full agenda and register at engage.ok.gov.

