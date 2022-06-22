Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1003818
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/22/22, Approximately 0553 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Townshend
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Steven C. Parsons
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/22/2022 at approximately 0553 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of an individual trespassing. Further investigation revealed 39 year old Steven C. Parsons of Randolph was suspected of committing the crime of Unlawful Trespass. Parsons was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Parsons was cited for the above charge on 06/22/2022 and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on August 9th 2022 at 1000 Hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Trespass. Custody of parsons was transferred to Probation and Parole.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/2022, 1000 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Eric Clemens
VSP Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
(802)722-4600