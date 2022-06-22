Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1003818

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/22/22, Approximately 0553 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Townshend

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Steven C. Parsons                                 

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/22/2022 at approximately 0553 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of an individual trespassing. Further investigation revealed 39 year old Steven C. Parsons of Randolph was suspected of committing the crime of Unlawful Trespass. Parsons was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Parsons was cited for the above charge on 06/22/2022 and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on August 9th 2022 at 1000 Hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Trespass. Custody of parsons was transferred to Probation and Parole.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/2022, 1000 hours         

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

Trooper Eric Clemens

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

(802)722-4600

Eric.clemens@vermont.gov

 

