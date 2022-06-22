RUSSIA, June 22 - Yury Borisov meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas 22 June 2022 Yury Borisov meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas 22 June 2022 Yury Borisov meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas 22 June 2022 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Yury Borisov meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas

The officials discussed bilateral cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, finance and other areas. They focused on implementing joint priority projects and stepping up tourist exchanges.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yury Borisov received the Cuban delegation at the Government House.

“The world is going through a very difficult time; the entire global system of international relations is being reformatted. The anti-Russia sanctions introduced by the US and European countries is already affecting their own economies. Global problems – in food, energy, and transport – are becoming clearer. In this context, we very much appreciate Cuba’s support that has condemned NATO's expansion towards Russia’s borders. This is an excellent example of true partnership and principled foreign policy from Havana,” Yury Borisov said in his welcome remarks.

The parties discussed the implementation process of joint projects. The Jose Marti Antillana de Acero Iron and Steel Company plant upgrade project continues (over 85 percent complete). The first stage of the contract to supply locomotives and technical equipment for locomotive maintenance shops in Cuba has been completed. Wheat imports from Russia on commercial terms are being discussed.

“I am confident that your visit to Russia will encourage the further promotion of large joint investment projects in key sectors, especially in energy, transport, industry, and agriculture,” Yury Borisov said in talking with Ricardo Cabrisas.