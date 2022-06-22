Funding to Support Agricultural Water Management Projects

CANADA, June 22 - Released on June 22, 2022

Today, the Water Security Agency (WSA) announced $700,000 for Saskatchewan farmers and ranchers to advance responsible agricultural water management projects.

"Effective water management may be one of the most important factors driving Saskatchewan's growth in the next 20 years," Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency Jeremy Cockrill said. "This funding will help address barriers producers experience when working toward an approved project that will strengthen their operations while supporting healthy watersheds and protecting infrastructure."

The Agricultural Water Management Fund is a pilot program that supports WSA's Agricultural Water Management Strategy with a goal to help farmers and ranchers create responsibly managed and sustainable agricultural water management networks focused on controlling and organizing water flows.

Applicants can receive up to $95,000 per project based on a cost-sharing approach. It can be used for qualified persons support, technical and engineering costs, and mitigation and rehabilitation works for new agricultural water management projects.

"We thank the Water Security Agency for providing this critical support," SaskFSA President Myles Thorpe said. "This funding will help many producers across Saskatchewan responsibly manage water challenges and help advance more coordinated agricultural water management projects that will benefit everyone."

The Water Security Agency continues to engage with landowners to develop effective policies that encourage economic growth, thriving communities and resilient watersheds.

For more information about the Agricultural Water Management Fund, please visit wsask.ca.

