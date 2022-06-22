Opening Of Tiny Homes In Pinehouse Lake

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 22, 2022

Everyone deserves a safe and affordable home.

George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Athabasca Jim Lemaigre, on behalf of Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky, and representatives from Pinehouse Housing Corporation (PHC) announced the grand opening of the Tiny Homes Phase 2 project. It includes six affordable rental tiny homes for vulnerable individuals and families in the Northern Village of Pinehouse.

The two-storey building located at 753 Sanderson Place is operated by PHC and provides homes for those seeking to stabilize or maintain housing. The two one-bedroom units are available to individuals while the four two-bedroom units are available to those vulnerable households including women with children who are fleeing domestic violence, separated families working toward reunification or single parent households. The three ground level units accommodate ease of access with at grade entrances via a ramp. These units allow community elders to age-in-place. The Saskatchewan Health Authority will provide support services for mental health and counselling.

This project was made possible in part by a total federal investment of $637,700 by the Government of Canada through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, as well as the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) Agreement with the Government of Saskatchewan. The Northern Village of Pinehouse provided the land for the project.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home," said Chahal. "Through the National Housing Strategy, our government is working hard to improve the living conditions for individuals and families here in Pinehouse Lake and across the country. These six new tiny homes will address homelessness in the community while providing a place for family reunification and accessible housing for the mobility impaired enabling a better quality of life for all. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to be part of this important project that offers safe and stable housing to vulnerable individuals and families in Pinehouse Lake," Lemaigre said. "Through our partnerships with Pinehouse Housing Corporation and Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation, families in need have the chance to live in an affordable home that supports them in raising their families, planning for the future and building a life in their community."

"Tiny Homes II is one of many initiatives underway to improve the living conditions and availability of housing in our community," Pinehouse Housing Corporation Director Conrad Misponas said. "On behalf of Pinehouse Housing Corporation, I would like to thank SHC for its contribution to Phase II of our Tiny Homes project. The Rental Development Program, along with MN-S and Pinehouse Business North, has funded construction of an energy efficient six-unit structure. PHC is focused on providing healthy, energy efficient homes. We know that lower utility bills have a direct impact on residents' financial viability. We look forward to working with SHC on future projects that move our country and province closer toward a common goal of meeting the housing needs of Indigenous communities, as well as the Northern Village of Pinehouse toward its goal of having adequate housing for all community members."

PHC has formed a number of partnerships with local community groups focused on providing residents with life skills, behavioural support, counselling, employment services and others. Project partners include the Reclaiming our Community (ROC) committee, the Community Health Services, the Kineepik Métis Local, PBN Labour Services and the Northern Village of Pinehouse.

In partnership with the Government of Canada, SHC provided $515,000 in funding toward the project through the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13.2 billion, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes Repair up to 240,000 homes Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Federal Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

All funding provided under the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs — including the Rental Development Program (RDP), Repair Programs and provincial rent support programs. While funding under the RDP may reflect a 100 per cent federal contribution, other programs delivered under the IAH may be 100 per cent provincially funded.

The Government of Canada’s National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Under the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan, through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 housing units and repair nearly 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

