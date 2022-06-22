Berkeley Doggy Pride Parade to Celebrate the Love of All Pet Families
Berkeley Humane and Third Culture Bakery will host Berkeley’s first-ever Doggy Pride Parade this Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 1:00 PM.BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkeley Humane and Third Culture Bakery will host Berkeley’s first-ever Doggy Pride Parade. On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 1:00 PM, dogs and their families will come together and walk, wiggle, dance, and sashay around the block to celebrate love and raise funds for Berkeley Humane, one of the Bay Area’s oldest and most trusted animal shelters.
“We believe all loving families have the potential to make a magnificent new home for a shelter animal,” stated Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director of Berkeley Humane. The parade around the block is free to participate in and festive costumes for people and pets are encouraged. The short walk will include a “pit stop” at Berkeley Humane for photos and treats.
“All pets love unconditionally,” said Wenter Shyu, Co-Owner of Third Culture Bakery, “which means Pride Month is a fabulous time to celebrate the furriest members of our families and encourage adoption.”
Third Culture Bakery will donate $10 for each participating dog, match all additional donations up to $1,000 and cover all adoption fees for dogs on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Check-in starts at 12:30 PM at 2701 8th Street, Berkeley, CA.
Who: Berkeley Humane and Third Culture Bakery
What: Doggy Pride Parade
Where: 2701 8th Street, Berkeley, CA.
When: Sunday, June 26, 2022. Check-in at 12:30 PM
Why: Encourage pet adoption, celebrate the love of all pet families, and raise funds for Berkeley Humane
Share this: First ever doggy pride parade on Sun., 6/26, 1 PM at Third Culture Bakery in Berkeley! Don’t miss your chance to show your pride. Free to participate. #thirdculturebakery #berkeleyhumane #dogs #pride
About Berkeley Humane
With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of a dedicated and talented volunteer and staff team, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipal shelters around the Bay Area and beyond, who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment, and lots of love. Berkeley Humane touches the lives of over 5,000 pets annually through adoptions, medical programs, training, and other related services. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org.
About Third Culture:
Third Culture Bakery, home of the Original Mochi Muffin, butter mochi donuts, and other foods and drinks inspired by our upbringing as Third Culture Kids—kids who grew up in a culture different than that of their parent’s. After falling in love in Berkeley, CA, Chef Sam Butarbutar and Wenter Shyu started a bakery journey together, offering pastries reflective of their childhood in Indonesia and Taiwan. Third Culture Bakery started as a two-man-show in 2016, offering the Mochi Muffin to just six wholesale coffee shops. Sam and Wenter built their bakery from the ground up and took each step carefully and thoughtfully. We hope that the bakery becomes a symbol of diversity, inclusiveness, and acceptance. The bakery represents our chosen family, and we want everyone who walks through our doors to be part of our family. This bakery exists because of love, and we want to spread that love one Mochi Muffin at a time. Learn more at https://thirdculturebakery.com
Elizabeth Ottinger
Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society
+1 510-990-3505
email us here