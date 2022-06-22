empatiX Consulting Announces Their Involvement With Organization Move for Amirah

Aligning with their values of empathy and a human-centered approach

Boston, MA - June 22, 2022 - Today, empatiX Consulting announced they will join the effort Move for Amirah. Move for Amirah is an organization that helps support survivors of human trafficking through a week of movement.

Move for Amirah week is the week of June 24 - July 3, 2022, and the organization has a 30,000$ donation goal with about 100 fundraisers signed up. To help with this goal empatiX stated on their fundraising page that they will not only help donate thousands of dollars themselves to the cause, but also match any donation up to 1,000$ that is donated to their page.

empatiX has also committed to moving 500 miles as a team throughout Move for Amirah week. Participants in the fundraiser are encouraged to move in any way they can such as biking, hiking, swimming, or running. This movement is meant to symbolize the difficulty, pain, and struggles that survivors of human trafficking have to endure.

Co-founder Jess Horkan noted that “Move for Amirah is a cause that is near and dear to our hearts. At empatiX we strongly believe in women supporting women and with women being 71% of human trafficking victims we knew it was something that we needed to stand up for and be a part of. It is such a prevalent issue that is not talked about enough and therefore we believe our job is to spread and promote the incredible work of causes like Move for Amirah.”

One of the core values on the empatiX website is empathy, which is why they ingrained that keyword in their name and spend their time heavily involved in community outreach. As a result, this is not the first charity that empatiX has supported. They have also been involved in organizations such as Lazarus House Ministries, The American Cancer Society, The Alzheimer’s Association, Two Blind Brothers, and Fearless! Hudson Valley. Move for Amirah will certainly be added as another proudly supported organization on their list.

Co-founder Brian Cruikshank stated that “Here at empatiX we want empathy to be a part of our philosophy in everything we do. It’s not just the way we act with clients and in our job settings but also the causes we involve ourselves in during our spare time in our own communities. Move for Amirah is exactly that for us and we hope to spread their powerful message and raise awareness for a cause that is so often overlooked.”

Move for Amirah encourages people to join the movement to end human trafficking and support survivors. You can get involved by:

● Picking Your Move: Bike, swim, walk, run, hike, or something else!

● Setting Your Goal: Recovering from sex trafficking is like climbing a mountain, running a marathon, or swimming the English Channel. Basically, it is HARD and it looks different for everyone. We encourage you to pick a goal that is hard for you – 5 miles, 20 miles, or maybe 100 miles?

● Setting Up Your Page: You can set up your own fundraising page on Amirah's Mighty Cause webpage, complete with photos of you, your story, and a bit about why you chose to join the movement!

● Getting the Word Out: Every Mover is committed to raising at least $100 for the survivors who have escaped and are in recovery at Amirah - but you can totally go for more!

● Get Moving: Get out there the week of June 24 - July 3, 2022 and hit your goals!

