Road Closure Route 4038 Layton Road

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 4038 (Layton Road) located in Perry Township, Fayette County. The closure will be in Layton near Hazelbaker’s Outfitters and will begin on Monday, June 27 at 7 a.m. and will open on Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

The closures will be in place to allow CSX crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossings. A marked detour will be in place using Route 4038 to Route 1002 (Banning Road), Route 1041 (School Road), Route 1010 (Front Street), Route 1010 (Dickerson Run Road), Route 1008 (Virgin Run Road), and Route 4017 (Cemetery Road).

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

