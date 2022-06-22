Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,808 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure Route 4038 Layton Road

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 4038 (Layton Road) located in Perry Township, Fayette County. The closure will be in Layton near Hazelbaker’s Outfitters and will begin on Monday, June 27 at 7 a.m. and will open on Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

The closures will be in place to allow CSX crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossings. A marked detour will be in place using Route 4038 to Route 1002 (Banning Road), Route 1041 (School Road), Route 1010 (Front Street), Route 1010 (Dickerson Run Road), Route 1008 (Virgin Run Road), and Route 4017 (Cemetery Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov  

# # # 

You just read:

Road Closure Route 4038 Layton Road

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.