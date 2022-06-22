Construction Continues on Water Street in Muncy Borough, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement and intersection improvement project continues on Route 405 (Water Street) in Muncy Borough, Lycoming County.

Week of June 27

On Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1, the intersection of Water Street and Washington Street will be closed, while the contractor completes roadwork in this area. Motorists should follow the below listed detours.

Beginning on Monday, June 27, Water Street will be closed between Washington Street and Route 2014 (Main Street), while the contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, continues to install new drainage, inlets, and ADA ramps.

Work on the bridge that carries Water Street over Glade Run continues. The beams have been set and the bridge deck has been poured. The new bridge will mimic the style of the existing bridge but will have improved sidewalks and a larger opening to improve stream flow.

Long Term Detour

Detours have been established for both car traffic and commercial truck traffic. The following detour routes have been implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detours:

Route 405 southbound CAR traffic will follow Williams Street, Green Street, Chestnut Street, East Mechanic Street, Main Street.



Route 405 northbound CAR traffic will follow Main Street, 2044 (Penn Street), Routes 442/405.



TRUCK traffic from Interstate 180 to Montgomery will exit Interstate 180 at exit 5 (Turbotville / Route 54) and will follow Route 54 to Route 405 into Montgomery.



TRUCK traffic from Interstate 180 to the Industrial Park in Muncy Township will exit Interstate 180 at exit 17 (Lycoming Mall Road) and will follow Route 2049 (Lycoming Mall Road), Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive).

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the primary contractor for this $2.7 million bridge replacement and intersection improvement project. Additional work includes new drainage and inlets, upgraded ADA ramps, realignment of the intersection, new traffic signals, and paving from the river bridge to the Glade Run bridge.

For more information on this project including maps of the detours and construction area visit: Muncy Borough Intersection Improvements & Bridge Replacement (pa.gov) or enter Muncy Borough Intersection Improvement into your web browser.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by June 2023, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



