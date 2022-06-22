Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Manoa Road Weeknights Through July for Utility Improvement in Haverford Township

King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Manoa Road between Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and Darby Road in Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Monday, June 27, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place weeknights from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning through Friday, July 15.





During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and Darby Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.





In addition, Manoa Road remains closed weekdays between Earlington Road and Karakung Drive through Friday, July 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. During the closure, motorists will continue to use Karakung Drive, Mill Road and Earlington Road.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Aqua Pennsylvania will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.





