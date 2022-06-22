Detour Updated for Route 6 in Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the detour for traffic on Route 6 traffic in the Corry area in Erie County.

The detour is now posted using Route 89, Turnpike Road (Route 2022), and Conelway Road (Route 2020). Motorists are urged to obey posted speed limits.

PennDOT is reminding drivers, especially those in large vehicles, that Lovell Road (Route 2018) and Main Street (2019) should be used by bicyclists and local traffic only and are posted with weight limits.

The change was made in connection with the start of work to create a temporary crossing to carry Route 6 traffic over Baskins Run in Wayne Township. Work is expected to take approximately a month to complete, weather permitting.

When finished, the temporary stream crossing will be able to handle the car and truck traffic that typically uses that portion of the roadway. It will remain in place until a permanent bridge can be constructed in the place of the current structure.

The contractor for the stream crossing is IA Construction of Union City. The contract cost is $854,322.25, which is being paid with state emergency funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

