Watercraft safety

Sheridan -

As boating season begins, Wyoming Game and Fish is encouraging watercraft users to be familiar with watercraft regulations and be prepared for emergencies.

Depending on the class or length of your boat, required safety equipment includes properly fitting life jackets for each passenger (including paddleboards), a U.S. Coast Guard-approved throwable flotation device, a fire extinguisher and a sound producing device.

Other items to consider carrying on your watercraft for additional safety in an emergency:

-A secondary sound producing device (air horn, whistle, etc). If the watercraft loses power, the horn on the boat won't work.

-A flashlight, plenty of water, snacks, and a jacket in case you break down.

-Paddles are not required for boat inspections, but could help in unexpected situations.

-Charge cell phones before heading out, though keep in mind that not all waters where you might recreate in Wyoming have service. As an important backup, tell a family member or friend where you are going and a timeline of when you will expect to return from the water.

If someone you know is overdue for their return, don’t wait to call for help. It is easier for responders to search and provide assistance in the day than at night.

-WGFD-

