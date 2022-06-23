Glassbox Adds Nir Pinhasov to Lead R&D
As the new Vice President of R&D, Pinhasov will lead company efforts to develop innovative new product offerings
I’m thrilled to join Glassbox. Coming into an organization that values innovation and development of not just its products but its people is an exciting opportunity.”UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 – Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), a leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, has hired software industry veteran Nir Pinhasov as the Vice President of R&D. In his position leading research and development for Glassbox, Pinhasov will be responsible for streamlining and expanding the R&D process. With over 20 years of industry experience, Pinhasov brings a track record of building and maintaining large scale R&D operations that will contribute to the continued growth of Glassbox.
— Nir Pinhasov
“Nir brings a wealth of experience in the world of software R&D,” said Glassbox CEO Yaron Morgenstern. “An engineer by trade, he understands how to take an idea and make it into a valuable product that our customers need. As we continue to quickly grow, having Nir on our leadership team will give us an edge as we continue to be the market leader in digital experience analytics.”
Pinhasov joins Glassbox from Playtika, a pioneer in online and mobile gaming where he most recently served as VP of Engineering. Prior to his tenure at Playtika, Pinhasov served in leadership roles at multiple companies leading global R&D teams and has long term service in an elite intelligence unit in the Israel Defense Forces.
“I’m thrilled to join Glassbox. Coming into an organization that values innovation and development of not just its products but its people is an exciting opportunity,” said Pinhasov. “Glassbox is an industry leader, customers look to us to provide their consumers with better digital experiences. In this digital first world, it’s vital to stay ahead of consumer demands and anticipate what’s next. I look forward to helping Glassbox develop those solutions.”
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT (Information Technology) and product management to marketing and compliance, teams can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey, and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure, and private cloud-based deployments.
Christy Reiss
Matter Communications
glassbox@matternow.com