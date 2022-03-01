Glassbox CFO to Present at Leading Technology Conferences
Kobi Carlebach to Present at JMP Securities Technology Conference and KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology SummitNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), the leading digital experience analytics platform for web and mobile applications, today announced that Kobi Carlebach, Glassbox CFO, will be presenting at the JMP Securities Technology Conference and KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Summit in San Francisco from March 7 - 8.
The JMP Securities Technology Conference matches institutional investors and financial sponsors with senior executives of leading publicly traded and privately held companies in sectors including software, Internet, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, financial technology, and digital assets. Mr. Carlebach will be presenting on Monday, March 7 at 10:30 am PT in Salon I of the Ritz Carlton.To stream the presentation virtually, click here.
KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit brings together executives and founders from top private and public companies, investors, and other thought leaders to discuss the role and opportunities for emerging technologies. Mr. Carlebach will be presenting on Tuesday, March 8 at 11 am PT in the Artisan, 3rd Floor of the Park Central Hotel. Stream the presentation virtually here.
“It is always a pleasure to connect with fellow industry leaders on the technology that is shaping our field,” said Mr. Carlebach. “I look forward to sharing Glassbox’s latest advancements in digital experience analytics and learning how peers are adapting to today’s challenges and opportunities.”
About Glassbox
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT and product management to marketing and compliance, teams can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments. Learn more at glassbox.com.
