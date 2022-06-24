Deirdre Gilbert is Playing Hardball in First Gubernatorial Campaign
I'm determined to ensure the review process is the same for major and minor parties and allow people to choose the candidate of their choice.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deirdre Gilbert is heading to Austin, Texas to turn in her application for a place on the ballot for Governor of Texas. Gilbert, who has been following the protocols for ballot placement, held a press conference today with members of United My Justice, an activist group out of Ft. Worth, TX to discuss the process as it relates to Independent candidates. Deirdre Gilbert was the first candidate to officially file for the Governor of Texas. However, her name was not on the Primary Ballot.
Gilbert is running as an Independent Candidate. Independent candidates don't pay a filing fee that would guarantee ballot access. After the primaries, Independent candidates find out whether or not they are eligible. There is no verification process that is opened for candidates that will allow them to monitor or oversee the process as it relates to the procedures of the Independent candidate. Gilbert paid her filing fee to the Democratic Party and the fee was submitted to the Secretary of State. Gilbert is fighting to find answers before it's too late for this election.
"Texas people won't even have the option of voting for someone outside the 2-party system," added Gilbert. "I think the people are beyond ready to be listened to, and I am bringing their voices to a place where they can finally be heard, and real change can be made."
As Governor of Texas, Gilbert says she will make sure that the review process is the same for major and minor parties and allow people to choose the candidate of their choice. In addition, she will put into place strict penalties for those who engage in unethical ballot access.
About Deirdre Gilbert
Gilbert is an African American woman who has worked tirelessly in her community and is simply fed up with the shenanigans of the political atmosphere. She's worked on the denial of voting rights in local elections within Missouri City and MUD District issues. She has spoken before the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress in Washington D.C on civil rights. Gilbert has helped shape legislation regarding whistleblowers, medical malpractice, and education. Deirdre Gilbert is not afraid of a battle and is willing to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.
The core of Gilbert's message is Justice for All. To connect with Gilbert, visit her online at https://gilbert4gov.com; they can go to https://deirdre-gilbert.com or https://nmmaa.org. Gilbert can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
