FIRST CHOICE PRODUCTS INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Choice Products Inc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Daniel Nauth has been appointed to serve as director and as member of the audit committee of the Company.
Mr. Daniel Nauth practices U.S. securities and corporate law and advises both public and private issuers on U.S.-Canada cross border capital markets, M&A and corporate/securities transactions and regulatory compliance. Mr. Nauth holds a J.D. from Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) from York University. Mr. Nauth is a licensed Foreign Legal Consultant in the Province of Ontario. Mr. Nauth has extensive advisory experience in a range of industries, including mining and oil/gas, emerging biopharmaceutical and medical devices, medicinal cannabis, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Mr. Nauth currently serves as a director of Bhang Inc., QcX Gold Corp., SBD Capital Corp., Interactive Capital Partners Corporation, and Pima Zinc Corp.
Gregory M Prekupec
First Choice Products Inc.
+1 416-504-5805
gprekupec@dipchand.com