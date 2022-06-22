Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,766 in the last 365 days.

FIRST CHOICE PRODUCTS INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Choice Products Inc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Daniel Nauth has been appointed to serve as director and as member of the audit committee of the Company.

Mr. Daniel Nauth practices U.S. securities and corporate law and advises both public and private issuers on U.S.-Canada cross border capital markets, M&A and corporate/securities transactions and regulatory compliance. Mr. Nauth holds a J.D. from Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) from York University. Mr. Nauth is a licensed Foreign Legal Consultant in the Province of Ontario. Mr. Nauth has extensive advisory experience in a range of industries, including mining and oil/gas, emerging biopharmaceutical and medical devices, medicinal cannabis, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Mr. Nauth currently serves as a director of Bhang Inc., QcX Gold Corp., SBD Capital Corp., Interactive Capital Partners Corporation, and Pima Zinc Corp.

Gregory M Prekupec
First Choice Products Inc.
+1 416-504-5805
gprekupec@dipchand.com

You just read:

FIRST CHOICE PRODUCTS INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.