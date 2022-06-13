Submit Release
0187279 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 0187279 B.C. Ltd. (formerly Linux Gold Corp.) (the “Company”) announces that, effective June 7, 2022, Emily Lerner has resigned as director and as member of the audit committee of the Company. The Company thanks Ms. Lerner for her valuable contributions, and further wishes her every success in her future endeavors. The Company is pleased to announce that Balu Gopalakrishnan has been appointed to serve as director and as member of the audit committee of the Company. Mr. Gopalakrishnan is a Chartered Accountant with significant public company experience, including more than six years with XCEED Mortgage Corporation, where he gained significant experience preparing the company’s annual and quarterly consolidated financial statements, Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of for quarterly and annual regulatory filings in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Michael Lerner
0187279 B.C. LTD.
+1 416-710-4906
mlerner@gmail.com

