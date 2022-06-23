Submit Release
AssurX Names Stephanie Ojeda as Director of Product Management for Life Sciences Industry

MORGAN HILL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AssurX, Inc. (AssurX), a leader in quality management and regulatory compliance software, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Ojeda as Director of Product Management. Ojeda will be responsible for overseeing the development and innovation of the AssurX QMS platform for the life sciences and manufacturing industries.

“We are thrilled to have Stephanie bring such a depth of experience in quality assurance across manufacturing industries,” said Tamar June, President, and CEO of AssurX. “Her invaluable insight into the consumer side of enterprise quality management will amplify the advancement of AssurX software solutions to meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

Ojeda brings more than 15 years of leading quality assurance functions in a variety of industries, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, food & beverage, and manufacturing. She most recently served as Director of Quality Assurance at Wexford Labs, a manufacturer of Class I medical device disinfectants. Her extensive background includes experience in global cGMP regulations, guidance, and compliance.

Stephanie graduated from Saint Louis University with a B.S. in Chemistry, holds a Green Belt certification in Six Sigma, and is an ASQ Certified Quality Auditor (CQA).

“Regulatory and compliance standards are moving towards a globally harmonized model,” explained Ojeda. “AssurX understands this, and the QMS platform supports the alignment of FDA and ISO in a powerful offering. I look forward to the opportunity to help develop more innovative solutions for our customers across the life sciences and other manufacturing industries.”

About AssurX, Inc.
With decades of expertise built into our quality management and regulatory compliance software, the AssurX Quality Management Platform helps companies maintain quality and compliance standards, streamline workflow and better manage any enterprise. Our configurable software and deep understanding of users’ needs produce a unique system that easily adapts as your business evolves. AssurX is an ideal partner for regulated companies looking for better operational control and efficiency while staying compliant. To learn more, visit: www.assurx.com.

Tracy Orlick
AssurX, Inc.
+1 408-778-1376 ext. 797
email us here

