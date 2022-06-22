HiberGene Diagnostics Introduces Brand New UK Division at NEQAS Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- HiberGene Diagnostics, the leading manufacturer of molecular diagnostics products in Ireland, is pleased to announce that it will supply its innovative point-of-care (POC) and near-patient testing solutions directly to healthcare providers in the UK and Ireland. These high-quality testing solutions cover infectious and transmissible disease areas – including respiratory, sexually transmitted infections, hospital acquired infections, and women’s health – and are designed to revolutionise turnaround times for results in almost any setting, bringing cost and time savings while improving patient management.
To complement the opening of its UK division, HiberGene is proud to be sponsoring UK NEQAS’ multi-disciplinary event Supporting your point of care testing (POCT) service on 30th June 2022. The company will attend this one-day seminar at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Birmingham, to take part in key discussions on accrediting and implementing these services in a healthcare setting, and the benefits that this can bring for both patients and clinicians.
David Corr, CEO of HiberGene, commented: “After immense success in Ireland, we are excited to announce the launch of our new, dedicated UK team, increasing our geographical reach and capabilities for our growing customer base. Our multi-disciplinary teams possess deep technical knowledge on a wide variety of testing options to deliver the best solution for each customer and look forward to showcasing their knowledge in key discussions at the UK NEQAS event.”
For more information about Hibergene, visit www.hibergene.com
To find out more about this event, register your attendance here: www.ukneqas.org.uk/events/supporting-your-point-of-care-testing-service
About HiberGene
HiberGene Diagnostics is Ireland’s leading ISO certified designer, developer and manufacturer of molecular diagnostics products. The company is challenging long turnaround times for patient testing, designing its products and services to enable the fastest possible time to result with point-of-care and near-patient molecular diagnostics testing and high throughput solutions. HiberGene has a strong track record of product development and has built a world-class multidisciplinary team that enables end-to-end design, development, manufacturing and marketing of top quality clinical molecular diagnostics solutions.
Sarah Khan or Audrey Jestin
To complement the opening of its UK division, HiberGene is proud to be sponsoring UK NEQAS’ multi-disciplinary event Supporting your point of care testing (POCT) service on 30th June 2022. The company will attend this one-day seminar at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Birmingham, to take part in key discussions on accrediting and implementing these services in a healthcare setting, and the benefits that this can bring for both patients and clinicians.
David Corr, CEO of HiberGene, commented: “After immense success in Ireland, we are excited to announce the launch of our new, dedicated UK team, increasing our geographical reach and capabilities for our growing customer base. Our multi-disciplinary teams possess deep technical knowledge on a wide variety of testing options to deliver the best solution for each customer and look forward to showcasing their knowledge in key discussions at the UK NEQAS event.”
For more information about Hibergene, visit www.hibergene.com
To find out more about this event, register your attendance here: www.ukneqas.org.uk/events/supporting-your-point-of-care-testing-service
About HiberGene
HiberGene Diagnostics is Ireland’s leading ISO certified designer, developer and manufacturer of molecular diagnostics products. The company is challenging long turnaround times for patient testing, designing its products and services to enable the fastest possible time to result with point-of-care and near-patient molecular diagnostics testing and high throughput solutions. HiberGene has a strong track record of product development and has built a world-class multidisciplinary team that enables end-to-end design, development, manufacturing and marketing of top quality clinical molecular diagnostics solutions.
Sarah Khan or Audrey Jestin
Kdm communications limited
+44 1480 405333
ideas@kdm-communications.com