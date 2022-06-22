Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester Celebrated 120 Years of Service at their 2022 Spring Benefit Gala

Back Row L-R: Frederic Siegel, Taiwo Griffith, Daniel Lansen; Front Row L-R: Sister Mary Anne Powers, Dawn French, Dr. Mooyeon Oh-Park L-R: Michele DelliCarpini, VNSW Foundation Board Chairperson Dr. Amy Ansehl, Jessica Ansehl Steinberg, VNSW President & CEO Timothy P. Leddy Ty Milburn

This year's Spring Benefit Gala celebrated 120 years of keeping communities healthy at home

WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester (VNSW) celebrated 120 years of service at their 2022 Spring Benefit Gala held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, NY. This year’s gala recognized Burke Rehabilitation as a 2022 Honoree; Taiwo Griffith, RN, MSN, Director, Community Care Navigation as a 2022 Honoree, Daniel Lansen, President, Anatomy IT as a 2022 Honoree; Frederic Siegel, President of Caring24 Health Technologies Inc., Founder Contact Health as a 2022 Honoree; Dawn French, Senior Vice President Marketing & Community Outreach, White Plains Hospital as a 2022 Community Hero; and Sister Mary Anne Powers, Congregation of Notre Dame, Blessed Sacrament Province as a 2022 Community Hero.

"We are excited to have celebrated 120 years at our 2022 Spring Benefit Gala,” said Timothy P. Leddy, President and CEO of Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester. “This milestone anniversary was the perfect opportunity to celebrate our agency’s impact on the health and well-being of individuals and families for the past 120 years. A special thank you to our sponsors for their support and we look forward to what the next 120 years will bring as we continue to make a difference in the communities we serve through our wide range of programs and services.”

“A wonderful evening was had by all as we came together to toast the past and celebrate the future of Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester making a difference in the communities they serve through their wide range of programs and services,” said Dr. Amy Ansehl, VNSW Foundation Chairperson. “This year’s honorees and community heroes have all made an impact in the healthcare and senior communities, and we were excited to recognize them for their hard work and leadership.”

This year’s 2022 Spring Benefit Gala was made possible thanks to the generous support from the following sponsors: 120 Years Celebratory – Mutual of America, VNSW – Community Care Navigation; Building a Legacy – BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Wells Fargo; Future Innovations – Anatomy_ IT., Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, Mytrex Inc., Waterstone of Westchester; Healthy at Home – Caring24 Health Technologies Inc, SimiTree Healthcare Consulting, PKF O’Connor Davies, White Plains Hospital; Home Cares Heroes – Compass Healthcare, Homecare Homebase, NFP Corporate Services (NY) LLC; In Good Hands – United Hebrew of New Rochelle; Loving Care – Atria Senior Living, Hospice of Westchester, The Osborn Senior Living, Atlantic, Tomorrow’s Office.

Attendees enjoyed a festive evening hosted by former News 12 Westchester anchor and Emmy award winner Ty Milburn that included cocktails, dinner, awards, a silent auction, and an inspiring program that highlighted this year’s honorees and community heroes. In looking ahead, CEO Timothy P. Leddy shared the future plans for Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester which include an Alzheimer’s & Dementia training program, an expansion of wound care education, the start of a virtual visit and telehealth department, and a $75,000 grant from the NextFifty Initiative to pilot the use of robots in homecare. As part of toasting the past and celebrating the future, Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester sealed a time capsule to be opened in 2075 which included a letter from their Board of Directors, special notes from this year’s honorees, a New York Times newspaper with today’s current events, empty COVID-19 vaccine bottles, an article about the pandemic, face masks, an invitation and menu from this year’s gala, and a letter from Al Cardillo from the Home Care Association of New York State.

For those who would like to watch the gala or make a donation in support of Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester, please visit their event website at vnsw120gala.givesmart.com.

About Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester: Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester (VNSW) is the largest and only independent not-for-profit, Medicare-certified home healthcare agency in Westchester that also serves the Bronx, Dutchess, Putnam, and Rockland counties. VNSW promotes and supports the health and sustains the independence of residents in the communities they serve through the delivery of home healthcare and related community health services by VNS Westchester, VNSW at Home, and VNSW at CCN, their Community Care Navigation agency. For more information about VNSW and the services that they provide, please visit them online at www.vns.org or contact 914-682-1480.