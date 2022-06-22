St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Criminal Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4004546
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/22/22 @ 0955 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Newbury
VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal Refusal
ACCUSED: Chantell Lambert
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Route 5 and Scott Road in Newbury after observing several moving violations. Subsequent Investigation revealed the operator, identified as 45-year-old Chantell Lambert, to be operating while under the influence of alcohol. Lambert was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Bradford outpost for processing. She was later released and cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court -- Criminal Division on 7/6/22 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Driving Under the Influence and Criminal Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/22 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court -- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819