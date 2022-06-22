St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Criminal Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4004546

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/22/22 @ 0955 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Newbury

VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal Refusal

ACCUSED: Chantell Lambert

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Route 5 and Scott Road in Newbury after observing several moving violations. Subsequent Investigation revealed the operator, identified as 45-year-old Chantell Lambert, to be operating while under the influence of alcohol. Lambert was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Bradford outpost for processing. She was later released and cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court -- Criminal Division on 7/6/22 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Driving Under the Influence and Criminal Refusal.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/22 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court -- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819