Sierra Ridge Adds New Portfolio Manager to Growing Team
The hire marks Sierra Ridge's focus on providing low-cost access to top-tier investment management.
By having a dedicated advisory program headed by Joseph, Sierra Ridge advisors have one-on-one attention to their money management needs.”UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sierra Ridge Wealth Management (Sierra Ridge), a full-service financial firm headquartered in Sacramento, CA, recently welcomed Joseph Bonacci as their new Portfolio Manager. The move reflects their strategy to give their advisors direct access to affordable, customizable investment management.
— James Slaughter
Joseph, who has more than a decade of experience in investment management and hedge fund management, will oversee the firm’s advisory program and chair the Sierra Ridge Investment Committee. Most recently, Joseph was the Director of Investment Research at a financial advisory practice at Northwestern Mutual. He also worked at Integrated Capital, where he helped manage $2.1 billion in assets under management.
Sierra Ridge Co-Founder James Slaughter said Joseph was a key piece to the Sierra Ridge experience for financial advisors and envisions the advisory program to act as an alternative to costly and impersonal third-party money managers.
“The Sierra Ridge model of supported independence is all about giving advisors the resources they need to be successful without all the headaches and time-wasting activities generally associated with being independent,” James said. “By having a dedicated advisory program headed by Joseph, Sierra Ridge advisors have one-on-one attention to their money management needs. I couldn’t be more excited about what the addition of Joseph means for our team.”
Joseph intends to focus on old-school, high-conviction investment strategies that includes research, and the highest quality investments that are conducive to customization and bottom-up investing. He said he’s excited to start working with Sierra Ridge’s growing team of advisors.
“I look forward to helming the ship that is the Sierra Ridge advisory program,” Joseph said. “To craft an investment program for such an innovative group is a wonderful opportunity and I look forward to connecting with our advisors and telling them all about our strategy.”
Joseph has been featured in several financial publications, including Bloomberg. He holds the FINRA Series 63, 66 and 7 licenses and is a CFA charterholder.
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management is a full-service financial firm committed to helping people achieve their financial goals. We provide a fully integrated approach to building and protecting your wealth, including customized portfolio management strategies and asset protection structures. We work with you to reach new heights together.
Securities and investment advisory services are offered through NEXT Financial Group Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management is not affiliated with NEXT Financial Group, Inc.
