Winward Racing, MbenzGram (MBGRAM) Pull Off Daytona 24 Hour Victory
EINPresswire.com/ -- Winward Racing, a Mercedes AMG Customer Racing Team, took first place at the 2021 Rolex 24 hours of Daytona GTD. After pulling off the endurance race win at legendary Daytona International Speedway, sponsors such as MBGram celebrated the marquee victory for the team right along with them.
The win for Winward Racing is huge, as it is the team's first Rolex 24-Hour race. Nineteen cars started the race, with Winward getting great performances from Philip Ellis, Maro Engel, Russell Ward, and Indy Dontje. It took an entire team effort to take home first place in the competitive GTD class.
Winning the race was unexpected due to the recent move from GT4 to GT3. Few teams find success early on when facing an entirely new set of teams. Instead of there being a huge learning curve, taking the victory in the first race showed the rest of the field that they are a power worth paying attention to.
MbenzGram (MBGRAM) has an excellent working relationship with Winward Racing as one of their first-ever sponsors. They are a car enthusiast website that sells racing parts for different types of vehicles. With a specialization in Mercedes AMG, MBGram had an instant connection with Winward Racing. Visitors pay attention to the racing team, and the overall popularity only shoots up from this point.
For both Winward Racing and MbenzGram (MBGRAM), expectations are extremely high going forward. Winning on such a prestigious stage in Daytona is a huge boost of confidence for the entire team. While other sponsors have enjoyed the victory as well, MBGram feels like it’s extra special seeing the entire build-up.
The early stages for the team involved some struggles to find sponsors willing to take a chance on them. Now, plenty of sponsors hope to land a deal. Winward Racing has the potential to be a major player on the endurance racing circuit for a long time.
To learn more about Winward Racing and the team's schedule, visit their official website at winwardracing.com. For more information on their long-lasting sponsor MBGram, visit mbenzgram.com.
MBGram is a website for car enthusiasts specializing in Mercedes AMG. They have everything from the latest news to thousands of products offered directly from the website. Shoppers have the chance to pick from thousands of products listed at some of the lowest prices online.
On top of the low prices, MBGram also offers deals such as 10% off all orders of $100 or more and free worldwide shipping. They aim to make upgrading a car easy and affordable for the masses.
Travis Brown
