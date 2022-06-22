EASA Part 145 Regulatory New Training Available – Online with Voice Over
» EASA Part 145 Regulation 1321/2014 including Regulation (EU) 2021/1963
» EASA Part 145 Implementing Rules (IR) Acceptable Means of Compliance (AMC) and Guidance Material (GM)
Introduction
With the introduction of new regulation (EU) 2021/1963 amending Continuing Airworthiness Regulation (EU) No 1321/2014 as regards Safety Management Systems in maintenance organisations the course provides guidance to the implementation of managements system. All Part-145 maintenance organisations are required to establish an occurrence reporting system.
Therefore, the provisions of Annex II to Regulation (EU) No 1321/2014 should be amended to ensure that the occurrence reporting system is established as part of the organisations’ management system and that the requirements are aligned with those of Regulation (EU) No 376/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
Why is the Sofema Online EASA Part 145 Course called Intensive?
Because of the depth of content presentation, in the classroom, this course takes 3 days to deliver.
It is the objective of the Intensive training courses to build competency, raise awareness and cover all aspects in sufficient detail to enable the student to gain a functional level of familiarity.
The benefits of attending EASA Part 145 ((EU) 2021/1963 ) Intensive Training:
» Awareness of the structural composition and impact of EASA Part 145 Regulation
» Understanding Organizational Roles and Responsibilities Compliant with EASA Part 145
» Understanding the environment driving the 145 process to focus the business decision process
» Have confidence in full compliance and the ability to perceive opportunity to optimise
» Confidence in detailed knowledge of the key components of EASA Part 145
» Have the knowledge to be able to implement part 145 within an Organisation
» Have an in-depth understanding of the Interface between Part 145 and Part M, roles responsibilities, and obligations
» A detailed understanding of the Part 145 Quality System - The difference between QA & QC Roles and responsibilities
» Be able to use the regulation to proactively manage full compliance within the Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO)
Next Steps
