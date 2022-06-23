Introducing the AOPEN ACE series - scalable Mini PCs designed for demanding, non-stop computing applications

Be Ready for next-level Mini PCs AOPEN

AOPEN ACE series raises the bar with scalable commercial computing, maintaining reliability at an affordable price - without sacrificing quality for quantity.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOPEN, an Acer Group company, well known for its Mini PCs, Industrial PCs, and All-in-One Touch Panel solutions, introduces the all-new AOPEN ACE series. AOPEN ACE series models deliver the best in commercial computing - offering stable, powerful devices across more operating systems and delivered to end-users at competitive price points.

Historically supporting multiple operating systems across its product portfolio, AOPEN now adds unique, game-changing flexibility - offering Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS Flex on all AOPEN ACE commercial devices. Chrome OS Flex is a fast, secure, cloud-first, easy-to-manage operating system that enables Chrome OS on certified, cross-platform devices. Since producing its first commercial Chrome devices in 2015, AOPEN has become the single choice for users who require reliable hardware for mission-critical applications. The AOPEN ACE series is enhanced with individualized, professional support for Chrome OS Flex so your business can maintain parity in its fleet of devices.

“Stemming supply chain issues, AOPEN has untangled device selection and compatibility. The AOPEN ACE series is flexible, reliable with fewer limitations.”

— Aaron Pompey, President, AOPEN Pan America

The AOPEN ACE product line includes four brand-new offerings. The AOPEN ACE Mini (DE3650-S), AOPEN ACE Plus (DE3650), AOPEN ACE Max (DEX5750), and AOPEN ACE Xtreme (DEX5750-W) are designed and purpose-built for key channel partner segments. As disruptive trends further shape key industries like automotive and retail, AOPEN devices are increasingly the choice to power large-scale projects in extreme temperature environments. By simplifying device selection and offering a wider, more unique range of options, the AOPEN ACE Series closes the gaps and mitigates the headaches, across customers and channels. Channel partners now easily meet the demands of a broad spectrum of client needs with streamlined solution offerings - accelerating procurement and deployment schedules at competitive price points.

AOPEN industry fail rates are the lowest and AOPEN ACE models all come with a standard three-year warranty. AOPEN is known for producing virtually zero maintenance solutions: identifying the right components for ideal performance and stability and collaborating with partners and customers to optimize results. The AOPEN ACE line refines that successful formula and delivers a lineage of proven reliability and purpose-driven design.

With the AOPEN ACE series, AOPEN partners and end-users no longer have to choose between flexibility and reliability, or limit device choices to pre-configured PCs. The new AOPEN ACE series effectively solves for high-priority post-pandemic trends and continues to raise the bar across mass scale, powerful displays, video walls, and outdoor solutions.

What is the benefit of using an AOPEN device?

> AOPEN looks the part and plays the role with extensive R&D across component selection and design

> Commercial & industrial products with the lowest industry failure rate (<2% Windows/Linux, <1% ChromeOS)

> Effectively a “no-frills” warranty - purpose-built for extended use 24/7/365

AOPEN is a Solution-Ready Company, providing computing device solutions that can withstand all environments and scenarios without skipping a beat -- meeting obstacles head-on, filling gaps where others are apprehensive, and taking on situations (like nonstop 24/7 use cases) that may not "work in their favor."

For questions, inquiries, or additional information, contact READY@aopen.com.

About AOPEN:

Twenty-six years ago, AOPEN, an Acer Group Company, invented the ultra-small form factor Mini PC. Today, we offer a Solution-Ready portfolio of commercial, industrial, education, and medical-grade devices ideal for digital signage, drive-thru signage, digital menu boards, kiosk solutions, machine controllers, etc. For more information, visit www.aopen.com/us.