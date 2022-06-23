Feedlink makes it ridiculously easy to create a .link social site
Feedlink is a complete link-in-bio social site builder that enables creators to easily own their domain with a seamless .link domain registration.
We've learned that users need their own domain and a super fast-loading site that they can easily manage. That is why we built Feedlink to support everybody just starting their online presence.”MACEDONIA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feedlink expands its capability and introduces a .link domain registration that allows creators to own their social site in just a few clicks.
— Nikola Bojkov
As a result, Feedlink has evolved into more than just a simple link-in-bio tool.
Now it is a complete social site creator that makes it ridiculously easy to create а unique .link site with all important links.
Feedlink was built two years ago as part of the EmbedSocial platform, and the team decided to expand it as a standalone product recognizing huge problems in starting an online presence. Surprisingly, these problems still exist, ranging from hidden hosting fees and complicated domain registration to additional fees for SSL certificates.
Feedlink is a solution for creators or small business owners looking for an easy and affordable way to get their online presence up and running.
With Feedlink, users can create beautiful, responsive sites that look great on any device. Users can choose a template or various customization options to make their own social site.
The platform provides templates to get started fast and efficiently. This means that users don't need any coding skills and can go live in just a few clicks. They can choose from a wide selection of page templates depending on their industry or occupation.
Furthermore, users can display their avatar, online profile, and biography in a new unique way, so they can put their best foot forward and make a lasting impression. There are a few options to choose from, such as default, classic, or banner profile block, with more customization options to create a signature 'link in bio' page.
For pro users, the platform allows automatic sync with their TikTok and Instagram profiles so that they can expand the reach of their social media activities directly on their new personal site. Additionally, this feature solves the problem of linking social posts to external pages, giving options to add custom links on Instagram and TikTok images or videos.
And finally, the pages are AMP ready, enabling a super-fast loading. A unique feature that transforms the Feedlink page into a fast mobile site that will rank higher in Google Search.
For more, visit feed.link to get started today.
Feedlink social site with .link domain