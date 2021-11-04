EmbedSocial launches Forms Widgets to give no-coders interactive ways to collect customer feedback
EmbedSocial designed a user-friendly forms builder to help small businesses build any web form without coding.
We know that creating web forms can be a technical challenge for marketers and small brands without IT skills. EmbedSocial Forms Builder is designed to solve this!”SKOPJE, SKOPJE, MACEDONIA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmbedSocial launched a new extension to its Forms Builder that provides users with interactive web widgets.
— Kate Bojkov
Form widgets - are a new way to build web forms. The product brings beautiful form templates into a better format that is more engaging and guarantees increases in response rates compared with static forms.
With the free platform, users can create forms without coding skills, perfect for small businesses with limited resources.
It's built for companies that don't have an in-house web developer or agency to manage their website. EmbedSocial Forms Builder is now flexible to create web forms in just a few clicks and display them in an interactive format on their website.
The system works seamlessly, and users will only need to embed one line of code, set it, and forget it.
This means no more maintenance of web forms.
Additionally, the platform provides pre-built templates such as Customer satisfaction surveys, Job applications, NPS forms, Meeting feedback forms, Employee evaluation forms, etc.
Other functionalities included in the platform are the following:
- Embeddable Form Widgets
- Popup, Popover, or Drawer Form View
- Pre-Built Templates
- Complete Forms Editor
- Customization
- Responses Sharing
- Forms Import
The most common use cases of the Form Widgets include contact, inquiry, survey, quote requests, or feedback forms.
There are a lot of form builders out there that let you create complex questionnaires and surveys, but frustrating to use for simple web forms built for better interactions on websites. On the flip side, specialized web form builders lack design and unique formats for more engagement.
As more customers move online and demand seamless digital interaction, businesses will need practical tools to capture their feedback, requests, or inquiries in more effective ways.
EmbedSocial Forms Builder can ease the work and save time for small business owners with a forever free version or at the very affordable PRO plan price at just $4.99/month.
