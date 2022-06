Opkey Named G2 High Performer for Spring 2022

Opkey, the industry's leading test automation platform, continues to grow customer satisfaction as it fosters test automation across their clients' applications

This is a great moment for us, as G2 is based on verified reviews from real Opkey users.” — Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO and Founder

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opkey , the industry leader in test automation for packaged applications, has been named one of G2’s High Performers for Spring 2022.The G2 Gridreport represents a consolidated voice of real software users, which simplifies the process of selecting the right test automation solution. Sellers, media, and investors also use these ratings and analysts to set a benchmark for product comparison and market trend analysis.38 out of 39 reviews gave Opkey 5 stars out of 5. Here’s a detail look at how Opkey stacks up against the competition:Opkey is sitting at 10.0 for Ease of Use (compared to 8.7 for industry average), 9.8 for Quality of Support (compared to an 8.8 for industry average) and 9.4 for Ease of Setup (compared to an 8.5 for industry average).Opkey’s CEO and Founder, Pankaj Goel , had this to say: “This is a great moment for us, as G2 is based on verified reviews from real Opkey users. We’re confident that as we continue to reach new customers and markets, our G2 reviews will only become more plentiful.”About OpkeyOpkey is redefining test automation for web, mobile and ERP applications. Opkey’s no-code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 14+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, Opkey is redefining the future of Test Automation.Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia.Media Contacts: