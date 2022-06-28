Aspire Technology Partners Aspire Wireless Infrastructure as a Service now available on AWS Marketplace

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners, a professional technology solutions and services company specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services, now offers Aspire Wireless Infrastructure as a Service (WaaS) on the AWS Marketplace.

Aspire WaaS provides managed wireless as an operational expense making deployment easier on the budget. Aspire’s WaaS includes the initial site survey for every site and specifies hardware, mounting location/orientation, cabling, power source, and backhaul model. WaaS also includes day-2 monitoring and replacement services for all components in case of a failure.

“Aspire Wireless as a Service is a real game-changer for companies that need wide-area wireless coverage. It can be on campus, an arena, stadium, or campground,“ said John C. Harris, President & CEO of Aspire. “A strong and stable wireless connection is a must in today’s streaming world. And it’s available now as an operational expense, minimizing your investment while maximizing your wireless coverage.”

About Aspire Technology Partners

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team of experts takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions that power transformation towards your organization’s growth.

Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital cross-architectures, trusted and proven design and implementation expertise, and always-on managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Albany and White Plains, NY.

