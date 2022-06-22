CapTech Collaborates with Tar Heels Power Forward Armando Bacot

Bacot Lends His Name, Image, and Likeness to Power Business Forward with CapTech

RICHMOND, VA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), a US-based technology consulting firm, and Armando Bacot, leading scorer and power forward for the University of North Carolina’s Tar Heels, are excited to announce a new collaboration. Through the Name, Image, Likeness rule, Bacot will support CapTech in its efforts to recruit exceptional talent and to power businesses forward with innovative technologies and solutions.

“As UNC’s power forward, I know what it takes to lead a team from a slow start to the opportunity to play in the national championship game,” said Bacot. “The solutions offered at CapTech bring about the same change. They’ve really sparked my interest. I’m thrilled with our alliance and excited to discover how CapTech drives their clients to grow efficient, successful businesses.”

Bacot, a 6-foot-10 player born in Richmond, VA, began his basketball career as center for Trinity Episcopal School. Today, he’s a rising senior majoring in exercise and sport science with a minor in business administration who has dominated the boards, leading North Carolina to play in the final game of the 2022 NCAA tournament. In 2022, Bacot earned first-team All-ACC honors and is one of the elite rebounders in the country. He averaged 16.5 rebounds and 15.3 points per game in the NCAA tournament.

Like Bacot, CapTech was founded in Richmond and has since grown significantly, with more than 1100 consultants across more than 30 states. It partners with Fortune 500 companies, helping them fuse technical depth and analytical insights to ignite innovation and drive results.

“We are excited to partner with Armando because we share similar core values,” said Sandy Williamson, CapTech Chairman. “Throughout his time at UNC, we noticed how Armando exemplifies collaboration and leadership. We value the same type of teamwork and creative savvy when we work on each of our client projects. We are thrilled to have Armando on the CapTech team.”

In the coming months, Armando Bacot will make appearances at CapTech events and share his unique perspective on achieving the top of your game.

About CapTech

CapTech is a national consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient, successful businesses. CapTech brings together data, systems, and ingenuity organizations need to stay ahead and transform what’s possible in a changing world. CapTech is a team of master builders, creators, and problem solvers who find inspiration in the unknown and enjoy getting their hands dirty as they design solutions for each client. Across industries and business goals, CapTech fuses technical depth and analytical prowess with creative savvy to ignite innovation and move business forward. This drive helps each organization use technology, management, and insight to turn ideas into action. Learn more about CapTech at captechconsulting.com.

